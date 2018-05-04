2 dead after youth clash with police at Tumu

Two people have allegedly been killed at Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region during a clash between the youth and police on Friday May 18, 2018.

The clash is believed to have been fueled by the arrest of three persons on Thursday May 17, 2018, at the Tumu Dam.

Thursday’s arrest led to the death of one person,Kanwei Hanidu, 21, when he fell in the Dam and drowned in attempt to resist arrest by the police.

The police had embarked on a swoop to get rid of miscreants and other criminals at a location and in an attempt to run away Kanwei fell and drowned in the dam.

The two who were arrested, but released, mobilized and attacked the police station on Friday morning for the death of the one person.

The deceased was retrieved on Friday morning.

