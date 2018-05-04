Ex-convict jailed 15-years for stealing ‘okada’

The Kasoa Ofarkor Magistrate Court in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region has sentenced a 22-year-old notorious motor bike [okada] snatcher to 15-years imprisonment, for his unrelenting snatching of motorbikes from okada riders in the area.

The Court Presided over by his Lordship, Osei Darko, ruled that the suspect, Emmanuel Eshun, must be punished to serve as deterrent to others.

The Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command arrested the 22-year-old notorious okada thief who attacked and stole motorbikes belonging to some individuals at Kasoa Ofaakor, near ‘Jei River Farms’ in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The District Police Commander, DSP Christopher Darkeh said, the okada thief was identified by a group of okada men who were suspicious of his movement after he board a motorbike at the Ofaakor lorry park and directed the rider to head to ‘Jei River Farms’ area.

DSP Darkeh noted that, his movements drew suspension from a section of the okada riders who alerted the Kasoa Ofaakor police immediately.

He said, the police however, followed the okada rider to the destination and upon arrival, they saw the suspect, Emmanuel Eshun, attempting to pour powdered pepper into the eyes of the okada rider to enable him snatch the motorbike.

DSP Darkeh added that the police, together with other civilians, acted swiftly and arrested the suspect.

The Police Commander revealed that, Emmanuel Eshun was arrested in similar incident months ago and was jailed for 8-months, adding, soon after his release, he started snatching motor bikes again in the area.

