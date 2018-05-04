Home | News | Ex-convict jailed 15-years for stealing ‘okada’

Ex-convict jailed 15-years for stealing ‘okada’

Dan Soko

The Kasoa Ofarkor Magistrate Court in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region has sentenced a 22-year-old notorious motor bike [okada] snatcher to 15-years imprisonment, for his unrelenting snatching of motorbikes from okada riders in the area.

The Court Presided over by his Lordship, Osei Darko, ruled that the suspect, Emmanuel Eshun, must be punished to serve as deterrent to others.

The Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command arrested  the 22-year-old notorious  okada thief who attacked and stole motorbikes belonging to some individuals  at Kasoa Ofaakor, near ‘Jei River Farms’ in the  Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The District  Police Commander, DSP  Christopher Darkeh said, the okada thief was identified by a group  of okada men who were suspicious of his movement after he board a motorbike at the Ofaakor lorry park and directed the rider to head to ‘Jei River Farms’ area.

DSP Darkeh noted that, his movements drew suspension from a section of the okada riders who alerted the Kasoa Ofaakor police immediately.

He said, the police however, followed the okada rider to the destination and upon arrival, they saw the  suspect, Emmanuel  Eshun, attempting to pour powdered pepper into the eyes of the okada rider to enable him snatch the motorbike.

DSP Darkeh added that the police, together with other civilians, acted swiftly and arrested the suspect.

The Police Commander revealed that, Emmanuel Eshun was arrested in similar incident months ago and was jailed for 8-months, adding, soon after his release, he started snatching motor bikes again in the area.

Latest news from Prime News Ghana

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!