John Dumelo's wife thanks God for her 'yummy dark hot chocolate husband'

Dan Soko

Wife of the Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, has spoken for the first time after their well attended wedding in Accra.  

Days after John Dumelo got married to Gifty Mawunya Nkornu at a colourful traditional marriage ceremony on Saturday, the two were in church last Sunday to thank God.

The couple, wearing an all-white outfit, were all smiles as they joined other worshipers at the Dominion Chapel to thank God for seeing them through a successful marriage.

 John Dumelo's wife thanks God for her 'yummy dark hot chocolate husband'

Their wedding saw top Ghanaian personalities present including a former President, John Dramani Mahama.

John, after the wedding, gave his wife an ‘assurance’ via his Instagram page.

He shared a photo kissing his wife’s ring finger with the caption: “Assurance”. Gifty has also made a post talking about how happy she is about their union.

She described John as a ‘yummy dark hot chocolate husband’.

“Thank you Lord Jesus for my yummy dark hot chocolate husband….indeed u make all things beautiful in ur time,” Gifty captioned a thanksgiving photo they took together.

John Dumelo's wife thanks God for her 'yummy dark hot chocolate husband'

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

