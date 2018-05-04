Home | News | We'll use ICT to change lives – Bawumia

We'll use ICT to change lives – Bawumia

Dan Soko

MbawumiaVice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated government’s commitment to transform the economy through the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in all spheres of national life.

He said this on Friday, 18 May 2018, when he bid farewell to the 2018 beneficiaries of the Huawei Ghana Seeds for the Future Programme at the Jubilee House.

The Huawei Ghana Seeds for the Future Programme seeks to send Ghanaians to Huawei’s headquarters and training centre in China to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of, and interest in the ICT sector, as well as improve and encourage regional building and participation in the digital community.

In 2017, 15 people benefited from the programme.

Dr Bawumia used the opportunity to call on other companies to emulate this example of offering training to Ghanaian youth, who will make up the workforce in a few years.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

