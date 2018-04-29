My vision and IGF transformed UPSA and not government funds - Alabi

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: Godwin Akoto

Prof. Joshua Alabi

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi who is aspiring to lead the NDC as its 2020 Flagbearer, has debunked assertions that he succeeded in developing that institution because of his strong ties to the then NDC government when he was in office.

He has explained that a huge chunk of the funds used to transform UPSA into a modern university, came from internally generated funds (IGF) and not central government funds.

Speaking on Goodlife FM, a local radio station in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, he stated that he was able to developed the school as a result of his strong vision and the support of students who paid their fees.

He indicated that when he took over, the school had a huge infrastructure deficit and students even studied under sheds. To resolve the poor state of infrastructure, he entered into a "build and transfer" deal with Access Bank to build the much needed infrastructure for the school.

"I promised the students that we will build a world class university and they didn't believe it was possible but that vision was achieved before I retired", he stressed.

He further intoned that, "I think we should give the credit to the students who corporated with management and paid their fees promptly which enabled us to pay for the loans ahead of schedule."

Over the last couple of years, the University of Professional Studies experienced a massive transformation under the tenure of Prof. Joshua Alabi as Rector and first Vice-Chancellor. From a small institution in obscurity, the university has now attained international recognition and a solid brand with university authorities in other African countries visiting to learn about the module used in developing the school.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]