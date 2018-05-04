Provide cost of presidential diaries - Minority

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

MP, Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make full disclosure of the total cost of the 2017 and 2018 presidential diaries.

Dr Apaak said the Minority must publish the cost of the diaries as well as the methods used in awarding the contract for the printing.

According to him, when in opposition, Mr Akufo-Addo demanded same from the Mahama administration and answers were provided, therefore, he must also follow suit.

Speaking to Accra 100.5FM’s parliamentary correspondent, Richard Appiah Sarpong, the former presidential staffer said: “We want to know who produced the diary and how much was involved because it is public money.”

He added: “When we were in office, they asked similar questions and we provided answers, so, we are also asking same questions and they will need to furnish us with this information.

“When we were in office, we didn’t pay money for the production of the diaries, we supported the people who did the work to raise their own funds to produce the diaries. The then-flag bearer of the NPP went to London to accuse us that we spent $10m to produce the diary.

“We are asking him the same questions he asked us, he should tell us how much went into the production of the diaries.”