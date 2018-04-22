Home | News | Corrupt foreign referee confesses: “An old lady bribed me, not Anas”

Corrupt foreign referee confesses: “An old lady bribed me, not Anas”

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Anas Aremeyaw Anas Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is set to release a new peice titled; number 12

A foreign referee who has been caught in the vortex of Anas’ investigations into corruption in football cycles has expressed disbelief that Anas actually caught him on tape taking bribe.

Referee Thomas Jones (not his real name), who was caught on tape taking money to influence the outcome of a tough match said he was innocent if he was captured receiving bribe from Anas in particular but conceded he received the money from an old lady, and not Anas.

The old lady, he said, was a well-known football addict and it was from her hand that he received the money, not Anas, so “how could Anas claim that he had given him bribe and even had the process recorded on tape? “Is Anas not the man whose face is covered?” he queried argumentatively, “Would I not have recognized him? He is lying. He never came to me. Only the old lady came.”

His story was however muffled by the assertion of those who know that the said old lady was sick in bed at the time the referee said she had given him the bribe. Madam Zainab Ayishetu, a well-known football mother had not been in good health for quite a long time now and could not have been offering bribe to a referee. It is being speculated that it was Anas who used his powers to turn into the old lady that visited the beleaguered referee.

When this possibility was suggested to the referee, he hesitated in disbelief at first but said, indeed, something strange seemed to have happened at the time the old lady entered, saying, “Just before she entered, there was a strange gust of wind which opened the firmly closed door rather mysteriously, then the old lady entered almost automatically”.

He recalled that the old lady who could speak only her native tongue, spoke to him in clear English when they interacted. He had not thought about it until he related the incident after the accusation.

Those who know Hajia Ayishetu well said it could not have been her because she was not educated and could not speak English, so how could she have been speaking to the said Referee in English? It was agreed that it was Anas who took the shape of the woman.

Otherwise, how could he have had the interaction taped? Meanwhile, another victim of the Anas exposé also said, before the well-known person who gave him the money entered, there was a gust of wind that opened his locked door mysteriously, then he heard the knock at the door, only to see his good old friend who offered him money that is now about to be screened as his bribe taking episode.

Referee (name withheld) said when he approached the friend in question, he said he had never approached him with the said offer. The debate rages on. Does Anas have the powers to change into anybody or take anybody’s face? Then he must be a witch, it has been concluded. Also, if that is so then nobody he accuses should be indicted as he could change into anybody, like it now seems in the case of the Referee whose friend could not remember offering him a bribe.

Meanwhile, the old lady who is indeed bedridden and has been for a long time, when approached on the issue, could only mumble surprise in her local language as she wondered aloud how she who was so sick at that time could have been offering bribe to a Referee.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!