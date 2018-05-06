Home | News | Nkoranza chiefs commend Akufo-Addo for Free SHS, NABCO, PFJ, new region

Nkoranza chiefs commend Akufo-Addo for Free SHS, NABCO, PFJ, new region

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: Jubilee House Communications Directorate

Nkoranza Akufo AddoOheneba Adjei Baffo, acting President of Nkoranza Traditional Area

The Ankobeahene and acting President of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, Oheneba Adjei Baffo, has commended the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for implementing policies geared towards improving the quality of lives of the Ghanaian people over the last 16 months, the period of stay of his government in office.

“Your Excellency, I seize this opportunity to commend you and your government for the various interventional programmes, like Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, and the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO)”, Oheneba Adjei Baffo.

Additionally, the acting President of the Nkoranza Traditional Council thanked President Akufo-Addo for “honouring his campaign promise of creating new regions. It is on this score that two new Regions will be carved out of Brong Ahafo Region.”

The Chief continued, “Nkoranzaman, as well as all other paramouncies falling within the proposed Brong East Region are much grateful to you for such consideration, in fulfilment of your campaign promise of creating new regions.”

Oheneba Adjei Baffo stated that the Nkoranza Paramouncy “has vast lands, minerals, rivers, gold deposits, human resources to boost effective administration of the new region.”

The Nkoranza Chief made this known on Friday, 18th May 2018, at Busunya, in the Nkoranza North Constituency, when President Akufo-Addo met with “the Coalition of Zone ‘A’ Chiefs”, on day one of the President’s tour of the BrongAhafo Region.

Also present at the durbar was the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Council, Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, who spoke on behalf of the Bono East Coalition, thanked President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his campaign pledge of creating new regions.

He stated that the proposed creation of the Bono East Region would be viable because of the presence of an abundance of human and natural resources needed to sustain the region.

“If you (President Akufo-Addo) help us create this region, it will be truly historic. Help us, so that it becomes your legacy. Indeed, it was during Kwame Nkrumah’s time that the Brong Ahafo Region was created. Let it also be said that it was during President Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s time that the Bono East Region was created,” Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV.

