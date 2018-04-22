Home | News | Police swoop in Tumu turns bloody; two dead

Police swoop in Tumu turns bloody; two dead

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

PolicecnrtumuPolice swoop in Tumu has resulted in the death of two people

At least two people have reportedly been killed after clashes between police and youth in Tumu, the capital of the Sissala East district of the Upper West region.

Friday’s incident follows a swoop carried out by the police in the town yesterday [Thursday] which resulted in the death of one person.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased, in an attempt to escape arrest jumped into a dam to escape arrest.
The deceased, Kanwei Hanidu, 21, was amongst several others who tried to evade capture on Thursday after the swoop on suspected ‘wee’ smokers by police.

The body of the deceased has since been retrieved, with the youth holding the police responsible for the young man’s death.

The angry youth besieged the police station this morning destroying vehicles and other properties belonging to the service.

An eyewitness, Mohammad Basugu told Citi News the situation had created tension in the town.

“Some of them made their way towards the dam, to avoid being arrested. In the process, one of them drowned, and they are accusing the police of having caused the death of the deceased. Yesterday, by 7 pm the tension died down, but this morning when they retrieved the body from the dam, it started again. According to report I am receiving from the district office they have besieged the police and vandalised the police station and cause damage to the police vehicle,” he said.

One more person has been confirmed dead, while another, who was hit by a stray bullet in his eye is currently on admission at Tumu government hospital.

Some residents of Tumu have also reportedly prevented the Police from taking the bodies for an autopsy.

