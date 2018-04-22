MoFA: Rockstar cocoa insecticide not approved

Minister of State in charge of Agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah

The Ministry of Agricultural (MoFA) has said it has not authorised the sale of an insecticide called ROCKSTAR (BIFENTHRIN 2.5 EC), made in China.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by Dr Gyiele Nurah, Minister of State in charge of Agriculture.

Dr Nurah indicated on Friday, 18 May 2018, that the “insecticide has not been tested by the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), and therefore not registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).”

MoFA has therefore warned against further use of the insecticide and “advises all farmers to desist from its use”.

It comes in the wake of the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye summoning the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, to appear before the House on 5 June 2018 to present a report on the unauthorised cocoa insecticide causing havoc in cocoa growing areas.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh had raised the issued in parliament to demand steps being taken to prevent the use of the unapproved insecticide causing health problems for farmers in cocoa growing areas.