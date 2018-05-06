Home | News | Accra Marriott: Take a peek inside the glamorous hotel room attracting conferences to Ghana

Accra Marriott: Take a peek inside the glamorous hotel room attracting conferences to Ghana

Dan Soko

It isn't a month yet since it debuted but Accra Marriott hotel is playing host to an impressive number of conferences in Ghana.

The location of this luxury hotel is not the only reason why it makes an excellent venue, but also why they are more appealing than area competitors.

Meeting planners have an abundance of hotels and resorts to choose from. In today's digital world, they can find all hotel information on the internet and request proposals from several hotels with just a few keystrokes.

READ ALSO: Marriott hotels see Accra as its next gold mine

Because of this, Marriott sees it more important to treat all customers with professional friendship, to give the meeting planner and all attendees more hospitality than they are expecting, and to never take an existing customer for granted.

This strategy has definitely given the new hotel  a step ahead of competing brands. Their amazing services coupled with impressive facilities are making them win the market.

Take a peek inside the glamorous hotel room attracting conferences to Ghana.

play Accra Marriott Hotel Nkrumah Ballroom
play Accra Marriott Hotel Nkrumah Ballroom
play Accra Marriott Hotel Nkrumah Ballroom Theatre
play Accra Marriott Hotel Papa Boardroom
play Accra Marriott Hotel Papa Boardroom
play Accra Marriott Hotel

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8395684&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Take+a+peek+inside+the+glamorous+hotel+room+attracting+conferences+to+Ghana&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Fmarriott-hotel-attracting-conferences-to-ghana-id8395684.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!