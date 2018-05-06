Accra Marriott: Take a peek inside the glamorous hotel room attracting conferences to Ghana

It isn't a month yet since it debuted but Accra Marriott hotel is playing host to an impressive number of conferences in Ghana.
The location of this luxury hotel is not the only reason why it makes an excellent venue, but also why they are more appealing than area competitors.
Meeting planners have an abundance of hotels and resorts to choose from. In today's digital world, they can find all hotel information on the internet and request proposals from several hotels with just a few keystrokes.
Because of this, Marriott sees it more important to treat all customers with professional friendship, to give the meeting planner and all attendees more hospitality than they are expecting, and to never take an existing customer for granted.
This strategy has definitely given the new hotel a step ahead of competing brands. Their amazing services coupled with impressive facilities are making them win the market.
Take a peek inside the glamorous hotel room attracting conferences to Ghana.
Accra Marriott Hotel Nkrumah Ballroom
Accra Marriott Hotel Nkrumah Ballroom
Accra Marriott Hotel Nkrumah Ballroom Theatre
Accra Marriott Hotel Papa Boardroom
Accra Marriott Hotel Papa Boardroom
Accra Marriott Hotel
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
