Saddick Adams Hands In Transfer Request At Asante Kotoko

Dan Soko
Special assistant to Dr Kwame Kyei, Nana Kwesi Gyembibi has disclosed that Saddick Adams has submitted an official transfer request to depart the club.

The Porcupine Warriors has been hit with massive clear out over past few weeks after six players were asked to find new clubs.

The yanked players include deputy skipper Eric Donkor, Edwin Tuffour, Yakubu Mohammed and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi.

Meanwhile, striker Sadick Adams and defender Seth Opare were transfer-listed after being told they are no longer part of the club's plans.

During an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Nana Gyembibi, who is the special aide for the Cheif Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, revealed that Adams has written to the club's management requesting for a mutual termination of his contract.

"Yes we have received a request letter from Saddick Adams but management is yet to reply him," he told Oyerepa FM.

"We will recall any player put on transfer who fails to get a deal after the second window is closed."

Sadick joined the club in May 2017 and scored a hat-trick against Hearts of Oak as Kotoko beat their rivals 3-1 to lift the 2017 MTN FA Cup.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

