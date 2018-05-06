Aduana Stars Condemn Attacks And Threats On Life Of Head Coach Yusif Abubakar

Aduana Stars have issued a statement to condemn the recent attacks from fans on their head coach Yusif Abubakar.

The league winning coach was given a 48-hour ultimatum by two disgruntled bettors to pack out from Dormaa Ahenkro or risk losing his life after his side failed to beat Raja Casablanca on Wednesday in their CAF Confederation Cup match.

It is rumoured the suspects vented the spleen on the coach because they lost a bet.

A statement of support from reads:

''The management and the entire Aduana fraternity is by this release condemning the verbal assault and threats on our coach Yussif Abubakar last night.

''Aduana as a club has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that we believe and understand the full rudiments of football and hence won't accept any sort of unsportsmanlike behaviour such as what happened.

''As management of the team, we are solidly behind our coach and expect our supporters to follow suit.

'Though we appreciate the tremendous support of our fans, we will not tolerate anything that will bring the name of the club in disrepute and therefore condemn this attack in no uncertain terms.

''We also want to use this medium to apologize to our coach for those attacks and also guarantee him of all appropriate security.

''All our teeing supporters are advised to exercise patience and behave like sportsmen because we as management will not shield any sort of indecent act from anyone.''

