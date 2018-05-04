Home | News | Black Princesses To Begin Camping On Monday

Black Princesses To Begin Camping On Monday

Dan Soko
Black Princesses To Begin Camping On Monday

Ghana’s female Under-20 national team the Black Princesses, will begin camping next week after several weeks of delay.

The team secured qualification for the World Cup in January, and have since been out of camp.

Head Coach of the side Yusif Basigi revealed in an interview with Citi Sports, that the team will begin camping for the upcoming World Cup in France on Monday.

“The good news is that we have been cleared to begin camping, so we will start on Monday. Its a big relief to me, the technical staff and the players as well,” he said.

“We are hoping to use the little time we have judiciously to come out with something fruitful at the end.”

Ghana will kick off their campaign against the hosts France, at Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, on August 5, before facing the Netherlands and New Zealand on August 8 and 12 respectively.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

May 18, 2018

Military-Police clash: Afenyo-Markin rejects Speaker’s summoning of Defence, Interior Ministers

May 18, 2018

Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

May 18, 2018

Letter from Africa: Why is no-one talking about the Zamfara conflict?

May 18, 2018

KelniGVG deal saving $1.1m/mth – Ursula

May 18, 2018

Suspend Battor SHS headmaster over phone sex – CASA

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice – ACILA

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

34-Year-Old Man Dragged To Court Following Sexual Assault

May 17, 2018

The Men In Green Are On The Loose In Tamale

May 17, 2018

Golden Key Group Lauds Government's Online Marketing Programme

May 17, 2018

Methodist Raffiki Home Receives Support From Prisons Wives Association

May 17, 2018

We Need All-Hands-On-Deck In The Fight Against Corruption

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!