Slovenian businesses urged to set up enterprises in Ghana

Accra, May 18, GNA - Mr John Kumah, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), has urged Slovenian businesses to set up enterprises and industries in Ghana.

He said the Government had put in place the necessary frameworks and supports for enterprises and industries to thrive.

"In 2017, our economy grew by 8.5 per cent. Ghana currently is one of the best places to start a business in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

Mr Kumah said this during a site visit to some key industries in Ljubljana, Slovenia, according to a statement released from his office and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The industries visited were those that manufacture lighting systems including Iskra Company, Smodin, Luxtella, and Sraml, as part of strategies by the NEIP to get support for Government’s One District, One Factory initiative.

NEIP’s Green House project is expected to receive a major boost, Mr Kumah said, through his visit to Duol Company, one of the best greenhouse domes producers in the world.

NEIP has, so far, constructed 75 greenhouse domes at Dawhyenya in the Greater Accra Region.

On the sidelines of his visit, Mr Kumah held a meeting with the Slovenia Exim Bank, which expressed its readiness to finance Slovenia businesses that would be established in Ghana.

Some Slovenian industries have committed to various technological transfer and capacity training workshops for the youth in Ghana and these are expected to shore up efforts to grow the economy and reduce unemployment.

