Slovenian businesses urged to set up enterprises in Ghana

By
Thelma Abbey, GNA
Accra, May 18, GNA - Mr John Kumah, the Chief
Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP),
has urged Slovenian businesses to set up enterprises and industries in Ghana.
He said the Government had put in place the
necessary frameworks and supports for enterprises and industries to thrive.
"In 2017, our economy grew by 8.5 per
cent. Ghana currently is one of the best places to start a business in
sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.
Mr Kumah said this during a site visit to some
key industries in Ljubljana, Slovenia, according to a statement released from
his office and copied to the Ghana News Agency.
The industries visited were those that
manufacture lighting systems including Iskra Company, Smodin, Luxtella, and
Sraml, as part of strategies by the NEIP to get support for Government’s One
District, One Factory initiative.
NEIP’s Green House project is expected to
receive a major boost, Mr Kumah said, through his visit to Duol Company, one of
the best greenhouse domes producers in the world.
NEIP has, so far, constructed 75 greenhouse
domes at Dawhyenya in the Greater Accra Region.
On the sidelines of his visit, Mr Kumah held a
meeting with the Slovenia Exim Bank, which expressed its readiness to finance
Slovenia businesses that would be established in Ghana.
Some Slovenian industries have committed to
various technological transfer and capacity training workshops for the youth in
Ghana and these are expected to shore up efforts to grow the economy and reduce
unemployment.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article