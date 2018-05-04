FAO supports government’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ Programme

By
Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Accra, May 18, GNA – The Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) has pledged support for government’s flagship initiative
‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ Programme, which seeks to create job opportunities
and ensure food and nutritional security of the country.
The support, which is through a Technical
Cooperation Programme, also seeks to build institutional capacity within the
seed sector, value addition to farm produces and marketing, and promote
e-agriculture among other things.
Mr Serge Nakouzi, the Deputy Regional
Representation for Africa, FAO, said this in a message he delivered on behalf
of Dr Abebe Haile Gabriel, the Regional Representation for Africa, at an
inception workshop in Accra.
The Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) was
a request made from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to support the
Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.
The workshop is to introduce the TCP project
to participants and build partnership with all relevant stakeholders in its
implementation.
It is also to present the project results
framework and implementation arrangement, clarify activities and roles, task
and responsibilities for implementation.
Mr Nakouzi said the TCP sought to provide
technical assistance in enhancing the delivery of the Programme pillars.
He said it was also to stimulate an enabling
environment for institution, instruments and private entrepreneurship to
deliver on various components of the PFJ programme to achieve its desired
results.
Dr Abebe said the project would also promote
real time data collection from the field and enhance extension officers
capacity to use available e-platform, web based resources and mobile telephony
in extension delivery.
“This will support extension officers, farmers
and the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ (PFJ) beneficiaries to access and use
information,” he added.
He said through the MOFA and the PEJ
Secretariat, a participatory approach would be adopted during the project’s
implementation to rally support.
Dr Abebe said the FAO had been a firm partner
to government and had supported many interventions in aid of the country’s
agricultural development, which had resulted in the improvement in the lives of
farmers.
Mrs Angela Dannson, the Director of Projects,
MOFA, said the inception workshop was evident of the support that FAO was
giving to the Government directly for the Programme.
She said government’s agenda to transform the
agriculture sector through the programme was, therefore, an important agenda
that should be supported.
Last year the programme reached 202,000
farmers but this year it was intended to reach 500,000 farmers, she said.
“Having gone through one year of
implementation our regional directors, in particular, will bring their
experience to bear on the deliberation.”
GNA
