Ghana Badminton president steps down in Badminton Africa presidential race

Accra, May 18, GNA - Mr. Yeboah Evans,
President of the Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) made a last minute
withdrawal from the race for the presidency of the Badminton Confederation of
Africa (BCA), in Bangkok, Thailand.
He however threw his weight behind Mr Bau
Michelle of Seychelles.
Mr. Evans made the announcement in his final
speech to 45 African countries as well as officials and delegates of the
Badminton World Federation officials and delegates gathered in Bangkok for the
Africa presidential Elections.
“I had to look at the bigger picture and for
the growth of our BCA, and to support our group dominance over the affairs of
the confederation," he said.
Mr. Evans further stated that; “after thorough
deliberation and reflection with different involved parties and stakeholders,
our team decided that I withdraw my candidacy to become the next BCA President
and my camp had join forces with presidential candidate Michelle Bau from
Seychelles.
“I sincerely thank, the good people of Ghana,
the badminton community in Ghana, Ministry of Youth & Sports and its
agencies, National Olympic Committee of Ghana, loyalist, alumni, campaign
strategist and volunteers-we could never have gotten this far without you and
will look forward to committing to the development of the sport in Africa and
the World for a better BCA agenda."
The Temple University Doctoral Candidate and
CEIBS Alumni have been at the forefront of Ghana Badminton’s recent development
initiatives and strategic sporting structures it had implemented.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article