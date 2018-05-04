Sapholda extends sponsorship deal with GAHA

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, May 18, GNA - Sapholda Ventures, a
freight forwarding and logistics company, has extended its sponsorship
agreement with the Greater Accra Hockey Association (GAHA) to one more year
valued at GH¢30,000.00 ahead of the upcoming league season.
The two parties have enjoyed a relationship
for the past eight years and this new agreement affirms a healthy relationship
both outfits have enjoyed so far.
Under the agreement, Sapholda Ventures would
be the headline sponsor for the Greater Accra Hockey League and the Greater
Accra Hockey Gala.
Apart from the GH¢30,000.00, Sapholda would
supply GAHA with trophies and medals, as well as other expenses for organising
the league.
Mr Derrick Tamakloe Vice president of GAHA who
signed on behalf of the Association said that, GAHA was grateful to Sapholda
Ventures for their continuous support to hockey in the region.
"In 2017 they decided to make it big by
sponsoring the entire league. This year, once again, Sapholda have increased
their support by not only sponsoring the league but the gala in addition. What
else can we say to them than a very big, thank you,” he said.
Mr Kingsley Ato Coleman, a management advisor
to Sapholda Ventures who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO),
Mr. Adolf Tetteh Adjei, said that, his company was proud with their association
with GAHA and wished that it continued for a long time.
“Sapholda is happy to partner this Association
to promote hockey because we believe that hockey has the potential to also give
us laurels like football and boxing. Therefore, we think that it is a right
step to invest in the game. We are also proud to be associated with the
qualification of our women’s national team to the 2018 Commonwealth Games. And
we think that there is the potential to even achieve more. We are doing this in
line with our corporate social responsibility objectives," he said.
“We believe the leadership of the Hockey
Association [Greater Accra]. They have the right vision to promote the sport.
There is the potential to build our relationship going forward," Mr
Coleman added.
The 2018 Sapholda Greater Accra Hockey League
commences on Saturday, May 18, with interesting fixtures at the Theodosia Okoe
Hickey Pitch in Accra.
Winners for each division this year will take
home cash component of GH¢1,000.00 aside other benefits.
GNA
