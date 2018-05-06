Home | News | Fianoo appointed Ambassador for Peace and Sports in West Africa

Fianoo appointed Ambassador for Peace and Sports in West Africa

Dan Soko

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, May 18, GNA - Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA), has been appointed ambassador for Peace and Sports for West Africa, by an international organisation “Peace and Sports”.

Mr. Fanoo, has been tasked to use sports as a tool for promoting peace and ensure harmonious living in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Peace and Sports an independent organization founded by Mr. Joel Bouzou an Olympic medalist and World Champion and an adviser to the His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, formed the organization 10 years ago and has embarked on very significant projects across the world in an effort to promote peace through sports especially in war torn areas.

Mr. Fianoo who is an astute administrator expressed gratitude for the organisation for his appointment and urged all stakeholders in the sporting fraternity to render an unflinching support to his course.

“It with great sense of pride and honour, I accept to serve as the ambassador for Peace and Sports for the sub-region of West Africa and I hope to get the full support for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Ghana Football Association, GHALCA just to mention a few and the entire sporting fraternity in Ghana.

“I wish to make a special request to the media, that I need the full support of the media in the discharge of my duties. Having dedicated myself to serve my country through sports especially football spanning over three decades I have come to appreciate the power of sports ion nation building.

“I can confidently say sport is the driving force for healthy and sound society. It is just no surprise that the Mr. Bouzou has chosen sports to foster peace around the world and deserve commendation from the entire world.

“I want to assure him that, they have found a capable hand to drive their dreams and aspiration of the organization,’’ Fianoo stated.

Peace and Sports has reached over 90 million people across the world and has impacted various lives with icons across all sporting disciplines all engaging in this course peace and oneness across the globe.

GNA

