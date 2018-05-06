Christ Apostolic Church urges members to resist same sex marriage

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, May 18, GNA - Apostle Dr Stephen
Amoani, the Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has
urged the members of the Church to educate the youth about the accepted form of
marriage and sexual orientation.
He also encouraged them to teach the youth
about the word of God and use all godly means to resist any imposition of
gayism, and make same sex marriage unattractive and unacceptable in Ghana.
In recent times there has been frantic efforts
by the West to decriminalise gayism in the country, while Ghana’s Speaker of
Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye has sounded a caution that he would not
preside over a debate on the floor of Parliament on homosexuality.
Apostle Amoani made the call when addressing
delegates at the opening of the 61st General Council Meeting of the Church in Accra
on Friday.
The meeting brought key decision-makers of the
Church including; Executive Council members, Apostles and Ministers, Foreign
and Local Missionaries, Prophets and Prophetesses and Departmental heads, and
Elders and Deacons across the world to discuss pertinent issues affecting the
Church and chart the way forward.
Apostle Amoani reminded the Church to seek
God’s face while it was preparing to elect new Executive Council members next
year to lead the Church for another term.
The Chairman of the Church also encouraged
pastors and workers of the Church to use their various platforms to educate
members and the communities on the need to keep the environment clean as part
of their higher calling as Christians.
“We should as a church make it a key feature
on our calendars to monthly organise clean-up exercise in the communities that
our churches are seated.
“We should not wait for government before we
take actions, let us always remind ourselves that cleanliness is next to
Godliness and God dwells only in a clean and sound atmosphere,” Apostle Amoani
advised.
He also asked the members to continue
interceding for the nation, especially the youth on the need to avoid drug
abuse.
He said a three-member committee had been
constituted to collate all policies of the Church to enable them to organise
the Church’s Policy Summit by end of the year and the summit would give the
members the opportunity to critically examine all policies of the Church to
fine tune for its overall development.
He added that the Church’s Constitution Review
Committee had submitted a draft copy of the constitution to the Executive
Council, and in due time copies would be made available for consideration and
promulgation.
Apostle Amoani expressed his heartfelt
appreciation to the Almighty God for the many blessings He showered on them
during the Church’s Centenary celebrations last year and acknowledged the
contributions of the various committees and the entire members for their
immense contributions towards the success of the programme.
He observed that the testimonies that followed
the anniversary were clear indication that the Church had been well positioned
for a high calling, hence the decision to choose; “Pressing for the Price of
the High Calling” (Philippians 3:14), as the theme for this year.
He said the theme was carefully chosen to
remind them on the need to forge ahead and pursue higher heights in their
Christian calling and should not be distracted in any way for the ultimate
crown.
He reminded them of their divine calling of
evangelism, turning the world back to Christ, holding firmly on the faith in
Christ and love for fellow human beings.
He said it would continue monitoring the
Church’s planting and soul winning and maintenance structures, empower members
to actively evangelise in order to win more souls for Christ, while the School
of Evangelism for leaders would be enhanced.
He said administrative mechanism would be put
in place for all the branches of the Church to be technologically networked so
that the head office could easily monitor their performances and all Pastors
and church officers would be educated on good customer service while promoting
teamwork among the members.
He said to have a stable, strong, growing,
influential and attractive Classical Pentecostal Church, action plan template
from the five-year development plan of the Church would be drafted to guide the
various levels of administration to ensure church growth and development.
The overall membership of the church as at
December 2017 stood at 1,429,328, with 4,465 branches.
He said stringent measures had been instituted
to harness the Church’s expansion and sustain the growth.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article