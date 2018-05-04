Investigative Committee presents Newmont Mine Accident Report

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, May 18, GNA - A six-member
investigative team commissioned by Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Lands
and Natural Resources, to conduct technical investigations into the cause of
the Newmont Ahafo Mine fatal accident, on Friday presented its report to the
Minister.
The accident, which occurred on April 7, 2018,
at Kenyase No.2 in the Brong Ahafo Region, claimed the lives of six workers of
the Consar Construction Company Limited, a sub-contracting firm working on a
reclaim tunnel roof at the Newmont Ahafo Mill Expansion Project.
Mr Frederick Gyebi, the Chairman of the
Committee, who is a Principal Inspector of Mines at the Minerals Commission,
presented the Report to the Minister at a brief ceremony at the Ministry in
Accra.
Mr Amewu expressed appreciation to the
Committee for the expeditious manner in which it conducted the investigations
and gave the assurance that the Government would swiftly implement the
recommendations.
“We will examine the Report and the
recommendations will be taken seriously because we’re a government that
believes in the rule of law and governance practices must be adhered to, and
contractors must know their level of specifications and what to do in terms of
supervision,’’ he stated.
He said it was high time engineers of mining
firms adhered strictly to laid down regulatory framework to safeguard the
safety of their workers and the public as a whole.
He observed that over the years,
multi-national firms operating in advanced countries often complied with
specifications, however, they tended to breach those specifications whenever
they came to the developing nations like Ghana.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr
Amewu said the Government had not gone to sleep on the illegal small-scale
mining fight, otherwise known as ‘galamsay,’ noting that the next phase of the
fight would be geared towards implementing the multi-sectoral integrated mining
project.
He said, this year, the Government’s attention
had shifted to implementing land sector reforms to enhance client service
delivery.
The details of the Report were not disclosed
to the media.
GNA
