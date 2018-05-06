Home | News | Issah Ibrahim Complete Dreams FC Move

Issah Ibrahim Complete Dreams FC Move

Dan Soko

Dreams FC are delighted to announce the signing of youngster, Ibrahim Issah.

Issah is a former player of Royal Awudu Issaka Academy and joins Dreams FC as a free agent.

He has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal and will link up with the first team for the second half of the season.

Ibrahim Issah is an offensive midfielder who can also play as a striker.

Sharing his first words after his signing, Issah was thankful for the opportunity to join the club.

“It’s a big opportunity to be in Dreams FC because it is a big club so I thank God for making it possible for me to be here.”

“I believe in the club because they make young people to become Stars and my aim is to make it to the top so I chose them.”, he added.

He is expected to add some more firepower to the Dreams FC’s attacking force.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

May 18, 2018

Military-Police clash: Afenyo-Markin rejects Speaker’s summoning of Defence, Interior Ministers

May 18, 2018

Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

May 18, 2018

Letter from Africa: Why is no-one talking about the Zamfara conflict?

May 18, 2018

KelniGVG deal saving $1.1m/mth – Ursula

May 18, 2018

Suspend Battor SHS headmaster over phone sex – CASA

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice – ACILA

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

34-Year-Old Man Dragged To Court Following Sexual Assault

May 17, 2018

The Men In Green Are On The Loose In Tamale

May 17, 2018

Golden Key Group Lauds Government's Online Marketing Programme

May 17, 2018

Methodist Raffiki Home Receives Support From Prisons Wives Association

May 17, 2018

We Need All-Hands-On-Deck In The Fight Against Corruption

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!