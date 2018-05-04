Home | News | Anas exposé: ‘Every football person is clean’ – Coach Karim Zito

Anas exposé: ‘Every football person is clean’ – Coach Karim Zito

Dan Soko

Sports News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: mypowerfmonline.com

Anas Hints14A scene from the investigative piece by Anas on the Sports sector in the country

Coach Abdul Karim Zito, the head coach of the national U-17 team, the Black Starlets, has shockingly disclosed that he does not believe that “football people” are corrupt and should be haunted by investigative journalists.

His comments come after ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas served notice that his latest investigative piece, dubbed “Number 12” centers on managers of the Ghanaian football industry.

The journalist recently dropped a 55-seconds promo which revealed a curvy looking lady in a pink dress, who walked into a story-building and used an elevator to the 12th floor while making a call to an unknown person.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, whose protégé is Anas, has said the careers and integrities of certain people captured in the yet-to-be released exposé will be in tatters.

The exposé, though not shown yet, has got some big shots in the football industry shivering, but Coach Zito, a former Asante Kotoko Coach believes the football industry is different from “government work.”

Speaking to Power Sports Editor, Nana prempeh on Celebrity Sports Talk on Power 97.9 FM on Friday, Coach Zito said “football is different from government work so why should football people be stalked by investigative journalists?” He said it will take him by surprise if some big shots are exposed for what he described as “a normal thing in football.” “I have not taken any bribe,” he told Nana Prempeh and added that there are some things in the football industry that is termed as normal. Though he failed to mention those things, he said somethings are normal and should be seen as such in the game.

When asked how he will feel when some of the big football administrators are exposed for corruption in the yet to-be-released video, he said “every football person is clean.”

To him, until they go contrary to the laws of the country, he’ll say they are all clean. The Technical Director for Dawu-Based Dreams FC added he will wish to watch the premier of the video in June.

Celebrity Sports Talk comes off every Friday from 7pm to 8:30PM on Power 97.9FM.

