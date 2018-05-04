Home | News | I’m fulfilling my promises – Akufo-Addo

I’m fulfilling my promises – Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Nana Addo UPSA MicPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that he has fulfilled a number of promises he made to the Ghanaian people in the run up to the 2016 elections, since he assumed power in January 2017.

According to Akufo-Addo, many of the pledges he made to Ghanaians, prior to the December 2016 elections, were described by his political opponents as lies and impossibilities.

“They told you that Free SHS was a lie. They said I could not restore teacher trainee and nursing trainee allowances. They said the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme was also impossible.

“Nananom, right before your very eyes, and in the eyes of all Ghanaians, I am fulfilling these promises one after the other. Before the end of my tenure in office, I would have fulfilled all of the promises I made to you.

“Free SHS is now a reality. In September this year, the Free SHS policy will cover new entrants, in addition to those who will then be in SHS 2. By September 2019, it will cover all students in Senior High Schools across the country. Teacher and nursing trainees are also receiving their allowances. We have also retired a large chunk of the NHIS debt left by my predecessor, and the NHIS is working,” the president said.

The President was confident that with the fulfilment of his promises, “Ghanaians will know that I am an honest person who did not deceive them in order to win their votes in 2016.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Friday, 18th May, 2018, when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs and people at Busunya, in the Nkoranza North constituency, on day one of his 3-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

Touching on one of his government’s flagship projects, the President noted that the Programme for Plating for Food and Jobs has resulted in the Brong Ahafo Region receiving 15% of farming inputs of the programme, thus becoming the largest recipient region of inputs for the Programme in the country.

“Last year 200,000 farmers, nationwide, were beneficiaries of the programme. This year, we are increasing the scope to 500,000 farmers. By 2020, one million farmers will be beneficiaries,” he said.

New Regions

On the proposed creation of new regions, President Akufo-Addo noted that the Justice Brobbey Commission, which is inquiring into the need for the creation of new regions, will, by the end of June, present its report.

The President told the gathering that if he receives the recommendations from the Commission, and they are positive, he will send the matter to the Electoral Commission to organise a referendum in the areas of the demand for the creation of new regions.

He explained that the referendum will require that 50% of all those registered in the area of the demand come out to vote, with 80% of those who come out to vote must vote ‘Yes’ for the new region.”

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

