NYA trainees steal 25 laptops

Twenty-five Laptops belonging to the National Youth Authority (NYA) have been stolen by some trainees who had a three-month Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship program in the Ashanti region.

The laptops were part of 30,000 workstations procured by government through the National Youth Authority to prepare the youth in business enterprise.

The head of the National Youth Authority, Emmanuel Asigri, revealed on Thursday May 17, 2018 during a graduation ceremony of about 300 youth who were trained in digital marketing and entrepreneurship in Kumasi that about 25 laptops cannot be accounted for.

“The report I have is that about 25 laptops from Ashanti Region cannot be accounted for,” he said.

Mr Asigri has cautioned those possessing the PCs to return them or would have the police coming after them recounting a similar event in the Upper East Region where seven laptops also went missing.

“The PC does not turn into your own property after you are finished with the training,” he maintained.

The NYA, he said, has declared all those participants who did not return their laptops, as thieves, and will be pursued, arrested and dealt with according to the law.

The Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship program seeks to empower young people to use either smart phones or tablets to run their business.