Home | News | Minimum Capital Requirement For Capital Market To Reach GHC10 million

Minimum Capital Requirement For Capital Market To Reach GHC10 million

Dan Soko
Minimum Capital Requirement For Capital Market To Reach GHC10 million

The minimum capital requirement for all players in the capital market is set to witness some significant increase.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the new level would be in the range of ¢1 million to about ¢10 million.

Structure of increase
The increment for this sector would be different compared to the banking and Insurance sectors.

This is because unlike, those sectors where there is one level requirement, the same cannot be said for the capital market.

So for instance, financial advisers may be asked to increase their capital to about ¢1 million while fund managers would be asked to increase their capital from the current ¢100,000 to ¢2 million.

According to Commission, the capital increase would also be done base on the risk of a particular institution or call it risk-based capital increase.

Deputy Director General of the Securities Executive Commission, Paul Ababio, tells JoyBusiness this move is to ensure that the sector is well capitalized to manage depositor’s funds, “so depending on the type of business you operate, the capital requirement would be different”.

Timelines
According to the Commission, part of the capital requirement would start this year and they may look at implementing other aspects from next year.

Sources say failure to meet the requirement may result in that firm losing its license or some sanctions.

However, some players in the industry are already expressing concerns about this planned capital increase.

Some of them have told JoyBusiness that government should look a gradual approach rather or a tier system for the players in terms of the capital increase.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!