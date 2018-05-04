Home | News | I Did Not Test The Substance In The Gallon--Witness Tells Court At Afoko Trial

I Did Not Test The Substance In The Gallon--Witness Tells Court At Afoko Trial

Dan Soko
I Did Not Test The Substance In The Gallon--Witness Tells Court At Afoko Trial

The eight prosecution witness in the case involving Gregory Afoko, accused of murdering the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has told the court that he did not test the substance of the gallon that was given to him by DSP Agbanyo.

On Friday morning, Detective Sergeant Benjamin Kusi, formerly stationed at the Bolgatanga Regional CID as a Detective Corporal, but now stationed at the Ministries Police Station as a detective sergeant continuing from where he ended at the last adjourned date, during cross examination told the court that before the gallon was handed over to him he did not know the content.

He said it contained a substance believed to be acid, so he did not do any test to confirm if it was truly acid.

Counsel for the accused Mr Osafo Boabeng asked the witness whether he together with DSP Agbanyo and Hajia Adams wore gloves before holding the gallon, and he answered that he and DSP Agbanyo did not wear anything, but later washed their hands with soap, while Hajia Adams protected her fingers with a piece of cloth.

He said he saw that when Hajia Adams picked the gallon from the ground, it was standing upright, but not covered, adding that it was the same Hajia Adams who picked the cloths and put them in the black polythene bag and gave to them.

Defence counsel asked the witness what was the make of the patrol car and he said it was a Toyota pickup with a five seater capacity and extra seats at the bucket.

He said they were five officers on the patrol on the day of the incident, until they picked Hajia Adams and Toufic at the hospital to Mr Adams house.

'When we were going, myself, DSP Agbanyo, Taufic, Hajia Adams and the driver were inside the car, while, my other colleagues, Lambet and Esther were in the bucket.'

Mr Kusi said as soon as they got to the crime scene they all went to the car of Mr Adams, which was parked in facing the Tamale road, while the back side was facing Bolgatanga Township, and it was at the time that, Hajia Adams brought the Polythene bag and the gallon.

He told the court that when they arrived at the house there were lots of people there but they did not see Hajia Adams enter the house.

Mr Boabeng asked, the patrol team examined the interior of the car of Mr Adams, and the witness said they did not enter because of the heat and stench emanating from it, and so could not tell the condition of the interior of the car.

He also told the court that before leaving the crime scene, they did not lock up the car, and as at now cannot tell where it was.

The witness again noted that, when they got to the crime scene, the engine of the car was running with the lights on, and they were aware that it was Mr Adams who parked the car and switched them on.

He also told the court that from the accused house they were directed by the accused to Asabke's house at Tanzui, but on their arrival he was not there.

Mr Kusi said at about 0240 hours when they got there, they realized Afoko showed them a wrong house, but they later found Asabke's real house and yet he was not there.

When asked whether the accused had a mobile phone upon his arrest, he told the court that he did not see any mobile phone.

Mr Kusi's witness statement was later tendered in evidence without objection from the prosecution.

Counsel for the accused ended his cross examination and the witness was discharged.

The case has been adjourned to May 28, 29, 30, 31, and June 1, for continuation.

The prosecution is expected to present their next witness.

At the last sitting the witness gave his evidence in chief and subsequently responded to some questions from the defence counsel.

The prosecution has so far called eight witnesses including Hajia Adams, Madam Issaka, Quinn, Taufic, Dominic, Awafo, Thomas and Benjamin. They intend to call seven more witnesses.

Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Mr Mahama on May 20, 2015, and he is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

He has pleaded not guilty before the Court, which is also composed of a seven-member jury.

It was alleged that Afoko carried out the act with Alandgi Asabke, who is on the run.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!