I Did Not Test The Substance In The Gallon--Witness Tells Court At Afoko Trial

The eight prosecution witness in the case involving Gregory Afoko, accused of murdering the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has told the court that he did not test the substance of the gallon that was given to him by DSP Agbanyo.

On Friday morning, Detective Sergeant Benjamin Kusi, formerly stationed at the Bolgatanga Regional CID as a Detective Corporal, but now stationed at the Ministries Police Station as a detective sergeant continuing from where he ended at the last adjourned date, during cross examination told the court that before the gallon was handed over to him he did not know the content.

He said it contained a substance believed to be acid, so he did not do any test to confirm if it was truly acid.

Counsel for the accused Mr Osafo Boabeng asked the witness whether he together with DSP Agbanyo and Hajia Adams wore gloves before holding the gallon, and he answered that he and DSP Agbanyo did not wear anything, but later washed their hands with soap, while Hajia Adams protected her fingers with a piece of cloth.

He said he saw that when Hajia Adams picked the gallon from the ground, it was standing upright, but not covered, adding that it was the same Hajia Adams who picked the cloths and put them in the black polythene bag and gave to them.

Defence counsel asked the witness what was the make of the patrol car and he said it was a Toyota pickup with a five seater capacity and extra seats at the bucket.

He said they were five officers on the patrol on the day of the incident, until they picked Hajia Adams and Toufic at the hospital to Mr Adams house.

'When we were going, myself, DSP Agbanyo, Taufic, Hajia Adams and the driver were inside the car, while, my other colleagues, Lambet and Esther were in the bucket.'

Mr Kusi said as soon as they got to the crime scene they all went to the car of Mr Adams, which was parked in facing the Tamale road, while the back side was facing Bolgatanga Township, and it was at the time that, Hajia Adams brought the Polythene bag and the gallon.

He told the court that when they arrived at the house there were lots of people there but they did not see Hajia Adams enter the house.

Mr Boabeng asked, the patrol team examined the interior of the car of Mr Adams, and the witness said they did not enter because of the heat and stench emanating from it, and so could not tell the condition of the interior of the car.

He also told the court that before leaving the crime scene, they did not lock up the car, and as at now cannot tell where it was.

The witness again noted that, when they got to the crime scene, the engine of the car was running with the lights on, and they were aware that it was Mr Adams who parked the car and switched them on.

He also told the court that from the accused house they were directed by the accused to Asabke's house at Tanzui, but on their arrival he was not there.

Mr Kusi said at about 0240 hours when they got there, they realized Afoko showed them a wrong house, but they later found Asabke's real house and yet he was not there.

When asked whether the accused had a mobile phone upon his arrest, he told the court that he did not see any mobile phone.

Mr Kusi's witness statement was later tendered in evidence without objection from the prosecution.

Counsel for the accused ended his cross examination and the witness was discharged.

The case has been adjourned to May 28, 29, 30, 31, and June 1, for continuation.

The prosecution is expected to present their next witness.

At the last sitting the witness gave his evidence in chief and subsequently responded to some questions from the defence counsel.

The prosecution has so far called eight witnesses including Hajia Adams, Madam Issaka, Quinn, Taufic, Dominic, Awafo, Thomas and Benjamin. They intend to call seven more witnesses.

Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Mr Mahama on May 20, 2015, and he is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

He has pleaded not guilty before the Court, which is also composed of a seven-member jury.

It was alleged that Afoko carried out the act with Alandgi Asabke, who is on the run.