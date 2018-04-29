Home | News | Kumasi Asante Kotoko Is Not In Crisis- Tom Krugger

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Is Not In Crisis- Tom Krugger

Dan Soko
Kumasi Asante Kotoko Is Not In Crisis- Tom Krugger

The Accra Representative of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Thomas Boakye-Agyeman has debunked reports that the club is in crisis despite having a difficult campaign.

The Ghanaian giants are struggling in the top flight after losing five of their opening twelves games leaving the club 8th on the table.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, last week released some of their top players and long-serving members including vice Captain Eric Donkor.

The drastic decision to let go of some of the players and the manner in which activities at the club is unfolding has led to many of the Reds fans pointing out the club is in disarray.

However, Thomas Boakye Agyeman, affectionately called Tom Krugger in Football Cycles has quashed such reports.

"We are not in crisis," he told ETV Ghana. "Even though we have been through difficult times on the pitch, it's been transferred off the pitch but these are some of the situations when you get in your club, you use it to sought of revolutionalizing things," he added.

"Do things which you were not doing right and the ones that you were doing right, push it and you will succeed. This is Asante Kotoko, whatever happened, whatever is happening, and whatever is supposed to happen we are on it."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League has been a two-week break but is set to return next Wednesday where the Porcupine Warriors will host Elmina Sharks.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

