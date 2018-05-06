Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

Berekum Chelsea forward, Stephen Amankona has humbly accepted criticism levelled against him by coach Svetislav Tanasijevic following their 1-1 draw against nine-man Elmina Sharks in last week's outstanding Match Day Three fixture in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite hitting the back of the net in the match, Amankona squandered plethora of chances that came his way before Sharks grabbed a second-half equalizer as the match ended in a draw.

The 20-year-old marksman was lambasted by his the side's Serbian gaffer for his display - which he has accepted in good faith.

"I'm not angry with his comments after the stalemate against Elmina Sharks. I believe he has the right to criticise and praise us when it's due so I'm cool," Amankona told Otec FM.

"I've scored some incredible goals that he has loved in the past, so I will do my best in the remaining games to meet his expectations.

"I believe that I've got the ability to be a great player so adhering to advises from people like Tanasijevic is not out of order since it will help my career," he added.

Amankona will have the chance to prove himself when Chelsea host Medeama in matchday 13 on May 23.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com