Bechem United Star Hafiz Wontah Konkoni Named Player For The Month Of April

Bechem United striker and current joint top scorer of the Ghana Premier League, Hafiz Wontah Konkoni has been named by the Premier League Board as the best player for the month of April.

The budding striker beats off competition from Dreams FC skipper Leonard Owusu and WAFA SC lanky midfielder Umar Bashiru to land the monthly accolade.

Konkoni netted five times in six games in the month and managed to emerge man of the match on one occasion.

He is currently on seven goals after twelve rounds in the elite division.

