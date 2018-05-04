Elmina Sharks Gaffer Yaw Acheampong Named Coach For The Month Of April

The Premier League Board have named Elmina Sharks FC gaffer Yaw Acheampong as the coach of the month of April after a stellar spell.

Acheampong guided his side to go unbeaten throughout the month after five matches with three wins and two draws.

He had the highest percentage of victories in the month as well with 60% thus the three wins out of five games.

The former Black Stars midfielder was closely contested by Karela United FC's Johnson Smith and Berekum Chelsea head coach Svetislav Tanasijevic.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com