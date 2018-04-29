Ghana Badminton President Steps Down In Badminton Africa Presidential Race

Mr Yeboah Evans, President of the Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) made a last-minute withdrawal from the race for the presidency of the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA), in Bangkok, Thailand.

He, however, threw his weight behind Mr Bau Michelle of Seychelles.

Mr Evans made the announcement in his final speech to 45 African countries as well as officials and delegates of the Badminton World Federation officials and delegates gathered in Bangkok for the Africa presidential Elections.

'I had to look at the bigger picture and for the growth of our BCA, and to support our group dominance over the affairs of the confederation," he said.

Mr Evans further stated that; 'after thorough deliberation and reflection with different involved parties and stakeholders, our team decided that I withdraw my candidacy to become the next BCA President and my camp had join forces with presidential candidate Michelle Bau from Seychelles.

'I sincerely thank, the good people of Ghana, the badminton community in Ghana, Ministry of Youth & Sports and its agencies, National Olympic Committee of Ghana, loyalist, alumni, campaign strategist and volunteers-we could never have gotten this far without you and will look forward to committing to the development of the sport in Africa and the World for a better BCA agenda."

The Temple University Doctoral Candidate and CEIBS Alumni have been at the forefront of Ghana Badminton's recent development initiatives and strategic sporting structures it had implemented. GNA