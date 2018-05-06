Home | News | Sapholda Extends Sponsorship Deal With GAHA

Sapholda Extends Sponsorship Deal With GAHA

Dan Soko
Sapholda Extends Sponsorship Deal With GAHA

Sapholda Ventures, a freight forwarding and logistics company, has extended its sponsorship agreement with the Greater Accra Hockey Association (GAHA) to one more year valued at GH¢30,000.00 ahead of the upcoming league season.

The two parties have enjoyed a relationship for the past eight years and this new agreement affirms a healthy relationship both outfits have enjoyed so far.

Under the agreement, Sapholda Ventures would be the headline sponsor for the Greater Accra Hockey League and the Greater Accra Hockey Gala.

Apart from the GH¢30,000.00, Sapholda would supply GAHA with trophies and medals, as well as other expenses for organising the league.

Mr Derrick Tamakloe Vice president of GAHA who signed on behalf of the Association said that GAHA was grateful to Sapholda Ventures for their continuous support to hockey in the region.

"In 2017 they decided to make it big by sponsoring the entire league. This year, once again, Sapholda have increased their support by not only sponsoring the league but the gala in addition. What else can we say to them than a very big, thank you,' he said.

Mr Kingsley Ato Coleman, a management advisor to Sapholda Ventures who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Adolf Tetteh Adjei, said that his company was proud with their association with GAHA and wished that it continued for a long time.

'Sapholda is happy to partner this Association to promote hockey because we believe that hockey has the potential to also give us laurels like football and boxing. Therefore, we think that it is a right step to invest in the game. We are also proud to be associated with the qualification of our women's national team to the 2018 Commonwealth Games. And we think that there is the potential to even achieve more. We are doing this in line with our corporate social responsibility objectives," he said.

'We believe the leadership of the Hockey Association [Greater Accra]. They have the right vision to promote the sport. There is the potential to build our relationship going forward," Mr Coleman added.

The 2018 Sapholda Greater Accra Hockey League commences on Saturday, May 18, with interesting fixtures at the Theodosia Okoe Hickey Pitch in Accra.

Winners for each division this year will take home cash component of GH¢1,000.00 aside other benefits.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!