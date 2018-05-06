Home | News | Hungarian Giants Ferencvaros To Splash 500,000 Euros To Grab Ghanaian Defender Abraham Frimpong

Hungarian Giants Ferencvaros To Splash 500,000 Euros To Grab Ghanaian Defender Abraham Frimpong

Dan Soko

Hungarian top flight side Ferencvaros are set to pay 500,000 Euros for Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The Ghanaian defender won the Serbian league with Red Star but could leave at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is attracting interest from Several clubs following his impressive performances with the Serbian giants this season, where he played 16 times scoring a goal.

Having played most of his career in Serbia with FK Napredak Krusevac and Vovidina, the Ghanaian is set to move for a new adventure in Hungary.

Reports from Serbia indicates, Abraham Frimpong will join the club if Ferencvaros meet the asking price of Red Star.

Abraham Frimpong was at the club with compatriot Richmond Boakye Yiadom, who left for Jiangsu Siunning in China.

