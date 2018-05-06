Home | News | I’ve never performed a miracle before – Pastor

I’ve never performed a miracle before – Pastor

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Micheal NyamekyeDr. Michael Boadi, Head Pastor of the Maker’s House Chapel International

Head Pastor of the Maker’s House Chapel International Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye has disclosed that he’s never performed a miracle after so many years of being in ministry.

“I’ve never performed miracle, it’s amazing…I wish I could. But Jesus has performed miracles in our services before but I have never performed miracles before. I don’t know how it’s performed but I know that there’re times that you’d be praying and ministering and then someone will say he was healed when you were praying,” He told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM.

Asked by the host why he doesn’t take credit for that, he responded “no, because I know myself that I can’t do it.” He added ” I want to advice anybody who’s into ministry, the moment you do that you move into a realm of apostasy, you become apostate. Apostasy is when you begin to think that you’re doing the work of the Holy Ghost or you’re doing it even better than God himself. What do you have that you did not receive, if you’re able to cast out a demon, it’s not by power, might but my spirit says the Lord.”

Touching on the issue of tithe paying, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye stated that paying ones tithe religiously doesn’t guarantee the person entry into Heaven as a Christian.

According to Dr. Nyamekye, the only thing that will land Christians in Heaven is how well they live on earth.

The Pastor cum Pilot told host Bola Ray, “Tithe has nothing to do with your eternal rest, you can tithe and go to hell, and you can tithe and make heaven. Tithing is not the visa or the entry permit to heaven or to paradise.

“So to me anything that does not carry the weight to land me in heaven I call them light matters and because they are too light they become very ethereal, they are things that will help whiles you are here.”

Dr. Nyamekye added that “when you read the Book of Revelations what gives people the license to get to heaven is that their clothes are sparkling, there are no dents and there are no sins in their garments and that is what will land you in Heaven.

“That is why Lazarus was poor and made heaven, Abraham was also rich and made heaven…it is your knowledge and how well you live.”

A tithe is a one-tenth part of something, paid as a contribution to a religious organization or compulsory tax to government.

