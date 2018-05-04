LIVESTREAMING: Newsfile on JoyNews

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

The launch of the much awaited Mobile Money Interoperability system by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and claims that the previous NDC government was to commit an amount of GHC4.6 billion of public funds into the project, and matters arising will be high on the agenda for today’s edition of Newsfile on JoyNews.

Police/Military clash in Tamale

Some military personnel from the Kamina Barracks on Wednesday afternoon brutally assaulted police officers in Tamale following a misunderstanding between the two security forces. About eight police officers reportedly sustained serious injuries, creating tension in Tamale main town and the regional police command area as the soldiers and the police fired live bullets.

Show host, Samson Anyenini and his panellists will discuss the nasty clash between the lawless police and military personnel which has been roundly condemned by Political heads.

Freddie Blay’s 275 buses saga

Vote buying allegations against the aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay following his disclosure to purchase some a bus for all 275 constituency arms of the party ahead of the upcoming national elections has become a topical issue.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) to investigate Mr. Blay in connection with his quest to procure 275 buses for the party and his source of funding for the procurement of the buses.

These and many other topical issues would dominate today’s discussion by the host and panellists on this week's edition of JoyNews' flagship current affairs program, NewFile.

