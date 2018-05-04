Home | News | Incessant attacks: It’s time police fought back – Chief. Supt. Yakubu

Incessant attacks: It’s time police fought back – Chief. Supt. Yakubu

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Tamale Attacks1Two of the Police officers who were brutalised

A former commanding officer of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), Chief Superintendent Naa Yakubu says attacks on police personnel by citizens are becoming one too many, necessitating the need for the police to now fight back.

The police have perhaps been humane in warding off their attackers, but it is now time for the “police to show high-handedness” in dealing with such attacks, he suggested.

Mr. Yakubu was convinced residents who attack police personnel and at times police stations are emboldened to do so by some faceless but influential people in society, which he said should not be countenanced.

The police are “allowed to defend themselves”, he told TV3’s News@10 on Friday following two attacks on police installations this week and several other attacks in recent past.

Rampaging military officers attacked and injured nine police personnel on Wednesday in Tamale in the Northern region following the arrest of a soldier in a case.

Barely two days after the incident that received round condemnation, a group of young men protesting the drowning of their colleague attacked a police station in Tumu in the Upper West Region.

Chief Supt. Naa Yakubu stated, “if [the police] are being unduly attacked, when they are performing their legitimate duties, everybody in this country must support them to fight back and fight back appropriately”.

He blamed the line commanders for failing to show “toughness” in the face of these attacks, by not allowing their men undertaking lawful duties to defend themselves.

Security and safety expert, Adam Bona “completely” agreed with Chief Supt. Yakubu, noting the police were resourced with ammunition to defend themselves and the country.

He told TV3 attacking police stations is tantamount to attacking the “very foundation of our democracy, the attack does not make us a Republic”.

Calling persons who have been attacking police stations criminals, mostly high on drugs, he said persons who felt the police have erred should follow due process in getting redress.

Mr. Bona was emphatic that the military personnel who attacked the police officers in Tamale must be sanctioned severely to serve as a deterrent to civilians who want to travel that path.

