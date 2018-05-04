Home | News | Public debt stock hits GHC145bn ending February 2018

Public debt stock hits GHC145bn ending February 2018

Dan Soko

Business News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The country’s debt stock has reached ¢145 billion ending February 2018, the latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data released by the Central Bank of Ghana has shown.

This was released after the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) met this week to review the health of the economy.

However, when this debt is expressed as a percentage of the value of the economy which is said to be a little over ¢200 billion, then it’s now 60 percent, or let’s say the debt –to-GDP stands at 60 percent.

This represents about 9.8 percent reduction from the country’s position of 69.8% at the end of December 2017.

The development can be attributed to what some are describing as “expansion” of the economy over the past months or the strong growth recorded.

Details of the debt stock

The report showed that from December 2017 to the end of February the debt stock in “nominal terms” went up by ¢2.5 billion from January to February 2018.

It’s not clear for now might have caused the increase, whether it was as a result of fresh borrowings or the cedi’s marginal depreciation might have caused this increase.

According to the data, External debt ending February 2018 stood at ¢17.4 billion, in dollar terms and ¢76.9 billion when you covert it into the local currency.

This showed that, it has gone up marginally compared to the ¢75.8 billion in December 2017. In terms of Debt-to-GDP for the External debt, it stood at 31.8 percent.

Domestic debt stood at ¢68.2 billion, representing a Debt-to-GDP ratio of 28.2 percent. Now the increment of the debt stock in dollar terms was about 1.1 billion dollars and ¢1.5 billion for the domestic debt.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!