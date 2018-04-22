Home | News | Asante Kotoko Confirm Six New Signings

Asante Kotoko Confirm Six New Signings

Dan Soko
Asante Kotoko Confirm Six New Signings

Kotoko have confirmed Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's first signings in the 2017/18 second transfer window, snapping six youngsters to beef up the squad ahead of the resumption of the Zylofon Cash Premier League on May 23, 2017.

The Porcupines have announced the acquisition of central defender, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, from Phar Rangers on a 2-year deal and right-back Samuel Frimpong, from Bekwai Youth Football Academy on a 3-year duration.

Richard Senamu, a defensive midfielder, has also joined the club from Uncle 'T' United on a 3-year deal, while Nkoranza Warriors' offensive midfielder, Samuel Appiah Kubi, has signed a 3-year contract with the Ghana giants.

Left winger, Alhaji Isahaku, has also penned a 4-year deal to switch from Efutu Great Kindgy Academy, likewise striker Ibrahim Osman, who has also joined the club from Asokwa Deportivo on a 3-year deal.

Commented on the signing, Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong, said it formed part of management’s attempt to improve the performance and the competitiveness of the team.

"We want to blend the team with the youth and the experienced. Football has seen a paradigm shift where youngsters are becoming more effective. As management, we, together with the technical team, believe that this is the way to go if we want to

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!