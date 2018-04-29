Home | News | Gideon Mensah Austrian Top Flight League Debut Beckons As Red Bulls Salzburg Face Injury Crises

Gideon Mensah Austrian Top Flight League Debut Beckons As Red Bulls Salzburg Face Injury Crises

Dan Soko

Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah is in line to make his debut for Red Bull Salzburg in their Sunday's clash against Mattersburg in the Austria Bundesliga following injuries to many of the side's senior players.

Coach Marco Rose is increasingly having to use his imagination as another injury has hit the Red Bull Salzburg camp.

First choice left back Andreas Ulmer has been suffering from a muscle injury in the thigh for the past two weeks. It emerged on Thursday that he could be out of the upcoming clash against Mattersburg.

Patrick Farkas, who previously filled in the void left by Ulmer, also torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the side's 4-1 win against Rapid Vienna - which means Stefan Lianer remains as the only option.

The growing defensive injury list could force Marco Rose's hand to give Gideon Mensah a starting berth on Sunday.

Red Bull Salzburg host Mattersburg on Saturday afternoon and Coach Rose will be hoping that his bad luck at the back will soon be over as the Bulls enter the final stretch of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has clocked 19 appearances for Red Bull feeder side FC Leifering in the Erste Liga.

