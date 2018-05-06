Home | News | Mubarak Wakaso To Hold Talks With Deportivo Alaves Over His Future

Mubarak Wakaso To Hold Talks With Deportivo Alaves Over His Future

Dan Soko

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso plans to sit down with Deportivo Alaves as the club prepares for the impending departure of some of their players.

It has been reported that Wakaso, who joined Alaves at the start of the season on a one-year deal, is weighing his options in the upcoming summer transfer window after failing to secure a move to Getafe in the winter window.

The 27-year-old enforcer is set to hold a meeting on Monday with the club's Sporting Director Sergio FernÃ¡ndez to discuss the way forward.

Wakaso has had a decent stint at the club since joining from Greek giants Panathinaikos prior to the start of the season.

After a difficult start to the campaign, Wakaso and his teammates managed to guarantee relegation survival for Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish top-flight.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

