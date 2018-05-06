Anderlecht Consider Selling Injured Dennis Appiah

Belgian giants Anderlecht are reportedly looking at the possibility of selling defender Dennis Appiah in the forthcoming summer transfer window, according to reports in the Belgium tabloids.

The 26-year-old joined the Purple and White lads from French Ligue 1 side SM Caen at the start of the 2016/17 season.

The right-back quickly established himself as an important figure in the side as they clinched the Belgian Super Cup.

However, he has been unable to match the performance of his debut season in the Purple jersey due to injuries and loss of form.

And according to reports in the Belgian media, the former French youth defender has been deemed as surplus to requirement by the club and they are ready to cash in on him in the coming summer transfer window.

Appiah has been kept out of the ongoing Belgian League play-offs competition with a neck injury.

He made 27 appearances for the side this season making six assists in the process.

