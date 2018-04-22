Home | News | Black Satellites Coach Jimmy Cobblah Brimming With Confidence Ahead Of Algeria Clash

Black Satellites Coach Jimmy Cobblah Brimming With Confidence Ahead Of Algeria Clash

Dan Soko
Black Satellites Coach Jimmy Cobblah Brimming With Confidence Ahead Of Algeria Clash

Black Satellites coach Jimmy Cobblah is buoyant about their chances of beating Algeria in the second leg Africa Youth Championship qualifier on Sunday.

The Satellites will go into the game on the back of a goalless stalemate against the Fennec Foxes in Algiers last week.

'We are in very high spirits. The boys are aware of what is at stake so everyone is focus and determined,' Cobblah confidently stated on Happy FM.

'We went to Algeria with 18 but we have invited other players including Samuel Atta Mensah from Germany to be part of the team.'

'We have slight injury situation in camp but the medical team are doing their best, it's not a serious injury. I'm counting on every single player to make himself and the nation proud in the return match on Sunday.

'I was a bit lucky to have coached some big clubs in Ghana and Togo so there's not really a difference between the national team and club sides.'

Ghana will need to record a win in regulation time to advance to the final hurdle of qualifiers.

The much-anticipated match is scheduled to come off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 20.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!