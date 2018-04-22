Black Satellites Coach Jimmy Cobblah Brimming With Confidence Ahead Of Algeria Clash

Black Satellites coach Jimmy Cobblah is buoyant about their chances of beating Algeria in the second leg Africa Youth Championship qualifier on Sunday.

The Satellites will go into the game on the back of a goalless stalemate against the Fennec Foxes in Algiers last week.

'We are in very high spirits. The boys are aware of what is at stake so everyone is focus and determined,' Cobblah confidently stated on Happy FM.

'We went to Algeria with 18 but we have invited other players including Samuel Atta Mensah from Germany to be part of the team.'

'We have slight injury situation in camp but the medical team are doing their best, it's not a serious injury. I'm counting on every single player to make himself and the nation proud in the return match on Sunday.

'I was a bit lucky to have coached some big clubs in Ghana and Togo so there's not really a difference between the national team and club sides.'

Ghana will need to record a win in regulation time to advance to the final hurdle of qualifiers.

The much-anticipated match is scheduled to come off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 20.

