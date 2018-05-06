Thomas Partey Target AFCON Trophy After Europa League Triumph

Thomas Partey has expressed his desire to help Ghana to end the 34-years trophyless jinx after winning the UEFA Europa League title on Wednesday.

Partey clinched his first silverware with the Rojiblancos after making a cameo appearance in their 3-0 victory over Olympique Marseille at the Stade Groupama in Lyon.

Speaking to Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah in an interview after the match, Partey expressed his determination to help the four-time Africa champions end their 34-year AFCON drought.

'I'm happy. It was not easy from the beginning. We deserve this cup and we need to enjoy it. With the trust of my coach and my mates, I have been able to get more chances and play more matches.

'[To Ghanaians], this is the beginnings of many cups to come. I hope we win another cup for the Black Stars because it's been a long time we won something. So I think that is my next [target] and that's what I'm going to fight for.

'It can be Afcon, it can be a lot of things that are also important. But at the moment, I think we have to fight to win the Afcon and any cup that comes our way.

'As a player, everyone is willing to win something for their nation. With the influence of our coaches and our management, I think everyone will be prepared to win something for the country."

Partey made his international debut in June 2016, coming on as a substitute in an Afcon qualifier against Swaziland.

He went on to play at the final tournament in Gabon, where Ghana reached the semi-finals.

The next continental showpiece is set for Cameroon in June next year.