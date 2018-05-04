Trader jailed 12 years for defiling minor

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

38-year-old trader was convicted for defiling 12-year-old at Taifa Burkina

A 38-year-old trader has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for having sex with a nine-year-old girl at Taifa Burkina, a suburb in Accra.

Stephanas Akuffo aka Kobby pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku convicted Akuffo on his own plea.

When Akuffo, a father of one, was asked if he had something to say before sentence was handed down, Akuffo prayed the court to forgive him.

According to Akuffo he also admitted the offence when the victim’s aunty confronted him and he agreed to pay any cost incurred by her.

The convict further told the trial judge that he was not married but he has a girlfriend who stayed in the same vicinity. He said his girlfriend passes the night with him all the time.

“I don’t know what came over me,” Akuffo said.

When the trial judge handed down the 12 year jail term, Akuffo knelt down and pleaded with the trial judge to reduce his sentence because he has agreed to pay the victim medical bills and any other cost incurred.

The trial judge said: “I have written the sentence already and there is nothing I can do for you.”

Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante narrated that the complainant who is unemployed is the mother of the victim and they both reside at Taifa Burkina, Accra. The convict also resides in the same area.

On April 28, this year, the victim visited her aunt who is a friend and a neighbour to Akuffo to spend the weekend.

On April 29, this year, at about 1900 hours the victim was playing with her little cousins and other kids in front of their house when Akuffo lured the victim into his room and had sex with her and gave her GH 1.00 to keep mute.

According to prosecution some of the kids who saw the victim entering Akuffo’s room informed the victim’s aunt.

The victim, however, declined to speak when quizzed by the complainant.

However on May 1, this year the victim narrated her ordeal to the complainant and a report was made to the Police at Amasaman where a medical report form was issued to victim to seek medical care.

Prosecution said the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Tesano, Accra.

The prosecution said in Akuffo’s caution statement he admitted the offence.