Investigative committee presents Newmont Ahafo tunnel accident report

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Six mine workers lost their lives after the mine collapsed on them

A six-member investigative team commissioned by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to conduct technical investigations into the cause of the Newmont Ahafo tunnel collapse has been presented to the Minister.

The Chairman of the Committee, Frederick Gyebi, who is a Principal Inspector of Mines at the Minerals Commission, presented the report to the John Peter Amewu at the Ministry in Accra.

Mr Amewu expressed appreciation to the Committee for the expeditious manner in which it conducted the investigations and gave the assurance that the Government would swiftly implement the recommendations.

The accident, which occurred on April 7, 2018, at Kenyase No.2 in the Brong Ahafo Region, claimed the lives of six workers of the Consar Construction Company Limited, a sub-contracting firm working on a reclaim tunnel roof at the Newmont Ahafo Mill Expansion Project.

Lands Minister, John Peter Amewu

"We will examine the report and the recommendations will be taken seriously because we’re a government that believes in the rule of law and governance practices must be adhered to, and contractors must know their level of specifications and what to do in terms of supervision,’’ he stated.

He said it was high time engineers of mining firms adhered strictly to laid down a regulatory framework to safeguard the safety of their workers and the public as a whole.

The Minister observed that over the years, multi-national firms operating in advanced countries often complied with specifications, however, they tended to breach those specifications whenever they came to the developing nations like Ghana.

Mr Amewu said the government had not gone to sleep on the illegal small-scale mining fight, otherwise known as ‘galamsey,’ noting that the next phase of the fight would be geared towards implementing the multi-sectoral integrated mining project.

He said, this year, the government’s attention had shifted to implementing land sector reforms to enhance client service delivery.

The details of the report were not disclosed to the media.