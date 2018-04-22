Home | News | Hearts of Oak sign defender William Dankyi from Liberty

Hearts of Oak sign defender William Dankyi from Liberty

Dan Soko

William Dankyi HeartsHearts of Oak CEO, Mark Noonan with new signing William Dankyi

Heart of Oak have announced the signing of defender William Dankyi from Liberty Professionals.

The 18-year-old has penned a long-term deal with the club.

The left-back is a member of the Black Satellite squad preparing for the 2019 Africa Youth Championship qualifier against Algeria on Sunday.

Dankyi has come through the ranks having played for the national U-17 team from 2012 to 2014.

He is expected to replace Joshua Otoo, who was sacked by the club last month.

He becomes the second signing for the Accra based side in one week following the capture of Ernest Sowah from Asante Kotoko.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

