Ghana Winger Ampomah Scores Consolation Goal For Waasland In Belgium

Ghana international Nana Opoku Ampomah scored the consolation goal for Waasland Beveren in their 3-1 home loss to Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League Europa League play-offs on Friday.

The 22-year-old halved the deficit for the hosts with a 51st minute strike.

Waasland had been reduced to ten men and had fallen behind 2-0 with Kortrijk scoring in either halve.

Ampomah collected a pass from Joachim van Damme and scored to reduce the deficit for his side.

The Berekum-born, capped once by Ghana, has scored 8 times this season for Waasland.