Home | News | Nkoranza Chiefs commend Akufo-Addo for Free SHS, NABCO, New Region

Nkoranza Chiefs commend Akufo-Addo for Free SHS, NABCO, New Region

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Nkoranza Chiefs Commend Akufo AddoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo seated among members of the Nkoranza Traditional Council

The Ankobeahene and acting President of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, Oheneba Adjei Baffo, has commended the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for implementing policies geared towards improving the quality of lives of the Ghanaian people over the last 16 months, the period of stay of his government in office.

“Your Excellency, I seize this opportunity to commend you and your government for the various interventional programmes, like Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, and the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO)”, Oheneba Adjei Baffo.

Additionally, the acting President of the Nkoranza Traditional Council thanked President Akufo-Addo for “honouring his campaign promise of creating new regions. It is on this score that two new Regions will be carved out of Brong Ahafo Region.”

The Chief continued, “Nkoranzaman, as well as all other paramouncies falling within the proposed Brong East Region are much grateful to you for such consideration, in fulfilment of your campaign promise of creating new regions.”

Oheneba Adjei Baffo stated that the Nkoranza Paramouncy “has vast lands, minerals, rivers, gold deposits, human resources to boost effective administration of the new region.”

The Nkoranza Chief made this known on Friday, 18th May, 2018, at Busunya, in the Nkoranza North Constituency, when President Akufo-Addo met with “the Coalition of Zone ‘A’ Chiefs”, on day one of the President’s tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

Also present at the durbar was the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Council, Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, who spoke on behalf of the Bono East Coalition, thanked President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his campaign pledge of creating new regions.

He stated that the proposed creation of the Bono East Region would be viable because of the presence of an abundance of human and natural resources needed to sustain the region.

“If you (President Akufo-Addo) help us create this region, it will be truly historic. Help us, so that it becomes your legacy. Indeed, it was during Kwame Nkrumah’s time that the Brong Ahafo Region was created. Let it also be said that it was during President Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s time that the Bono East Region was created,” Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!