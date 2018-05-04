Owusu Bempah charges government to investigate Prof Mills’ death

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

Late Prof. John Evans Mills

Communications Manager of the Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah has charged government to investigate the death of former President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.

To him, it will soon become a norm in this country that very important state officials will meet their untimely deaths and nothing will be done about it if this particular one is not well investigated and addressed.

“I believe the former President didn’t die a natural death, therefore there must be a thorough investigations into his sudden death and proper sanctions given to the culprits involved before it becomes a norm in this country,” he stated on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme.

Ernest Owusu Bempah made this comment after Sammy Gyamfi, NDC communication team member on the show tagged President Akufo-Addo as super-incompetent for not fighting for justice during his time as Foreign Affairs Minister when 44 Ghanaians were gruesomely murdered in Gambia.

Also, he called on members of the previous government to get ready to face the Special Prosecutor’s office due to the corrupt practices they indulged in when in government.

“Members of the NDC claim we are painting them with corruption . . . yet they are still walking about freely, but I am promising each of them to get ready since they will soon not have time for anything else than escorting each other to court each day,” he said.